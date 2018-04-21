Road-blocking protest turns violent as SUV gets stoned in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Demonstrators turned violent in the Tbilisi highway in the outskirts of Yerevan as a vehicle attempted to pass a section of the road which was blocked by a group of people, Yerkir Media TV reported.

A footage clearly shows how a group of people throw rocks and stones at an SUV which attempted to pass through.

The vehicles were forced to turn around.

The rallies are led by opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan, who has called on his supporters to launch civil disobedience.

Opposition protesters resumed the citywide demonstrations Saturday morning, starting a new march from Yerevan’s Nor Nork district in the eastern part of the city.

Many have been detained by police.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan