Demonstration in downtown Yerevan turns chaotic

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Opposition protesters have blocked the Mashtots Ave. – Pushkin Str. intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Police officers are opening the intersection, but after each time drivers block it again by parking their vehicles in the middle of the street and sounding the horns.

Traffic is heavily congested in the area.

The situation is tense as officers are trying to prevent demonstrators from blocking traffic.

The rallies are led by opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan, who has called on his supporters to launch civil disobedience.

The Yerevan Police Department (YPD) has called on the opposition crowd to refrain from illegal actions and to maintain public order.

The protesters largely ignored the YPD demands.

More than 200 were detained Friday, but all were subsequently released shortly thereafter.

Police said they will continue lawfully detaining those who are violating public order.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan