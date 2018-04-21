Aliyev’s assistant named Prime Minister of Azerbaijan
YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani parliament has installed Novruz Mammadov – Assistant to President Ilham Aliyev or Foreign Policy Issues – to the post of Prime Minister, local media said.
Mammadov was named Prime Minister of Azerbaijan on Saturday.
Earlier on April 11, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev was re-elected to a 4th consecutive term in office in a snap election where he garnered 86,02% of votes.
The elections proceeded with mass violations and fraud, which were registered by international observers.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
- 15:58 Political Science Association of Armenia calls for negotiations in ongoing demonstrations
- 15:44 Demonstration in downtown Yerevan turns chaotic
- 14:37 Aliyev’s assistant named Prime Minister of Azerbaijan
- 14:23 Armenia national security service prevents major terror plot
- 14:06 President of Artsakh weighs in on Armenia protests, calls for dialogue
- 14:00 ARF welcomes PM Sargsyan’s call for dialogue as Yerevan protests rage
- 13:56 43 detained in 2 hours of Saturday protests
- 13:46 Failure to comply with lawful police demand will lead to criminal liability – justice ministry
- 13:18 Azerbaijan fires 2500+ rounds in Artsakh ceasefire violations during past week
- 13:15 Fake social media account used to spread disinformation involving chess federation
- 13:12 Opposition leader rejects PM Sargsyan’s call for dialogue, demands resignation
- 12:50 Ombudsman calls for peaceful settlement of ongoing unrest
- 12:47 Defense Ministry calls on demonstrators to stay away from headquarters
- 12:32 Police rule to cease Yerevan rally, formal notification given to opposition MP by deputy Police Chief
- 12:23 SOAD’s Serj Tankian speaks out on possible visit to Armenia amid demonstrations
- 12:17 PM Serzh Sargsyan calls on opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan for immediate political dialogue and negotiations
- 12:09 Yerevan Police Department issues warning to demonstrators
- 11:48 All Friday detainees released, Yerevan police say
- 11:35 Yerevan unrest continues as demonstrators begin new march
- 11:14 European Stocks - 20-04-18
- 11:13 US stocks down - 20-04-18
- 11:12 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-04-18
- 11:11 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 20-04-18
- 11:10 Oil Prices - 20-04-18
- 10:28 Rainy weekend expected in Armenia
- 04.20-23:08 We asses inadmissible all the steps that can be harmful for the country - members of Armenia’s Chess team support Serzh Sargsyan
- 04.20-22:58 Nikol Pashinyan presents preconditions for dialogue with authorities
- 04.20-21:27 Armenia records unprecedented economic activation growth
- 04.20-21:02 Respect for fundamental freedoms, freedom of speech and assembly are among Armenia's achievements – FM Nalbandian
- 04.20-20:54 Ombudsman’s Office of Armenia records significant rise in hate speech and calls for violence in recent days
- 04.20-20:27 We have to remain in our home, negotiate, and find logical solutions to the situation – Karen Karapetyan
- 04.20-20:09 Protesters’ agenda is negative, based on criticism and rebuff with no positive elements - Alexander Markarov
- 04.20-19:41 Armenian Police warn of possibility of dispersing illegal rallies if continued
- 04.20-18:32 Nikol Pashinyan calls on protesters to stop blockading streets and gather at Republican Square
- 04.20-18:23 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-04-18
11:43, 04.16.2018
Viewed 2740 times Trump went furious upon finding out how many Russian diplomats EU expelled – Washington Post
12:17, 04.14.2018
Viewed 1641 times Developments after missile strikes on Syria to move to political, information field – expert on Arabic studies
15:02, 04.14.2018
Viewed 1525 times Firing missile strikes on Syrian targets is provocation, aggression against the region – expert on Arabic studies
13:13, 04.14.2018
Viewed 1436 times Turkey’s Incirlik base not used during missile strikes on Syria
11:43, 04.14.2018
Viewed 1387 times Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”, dies aged 86