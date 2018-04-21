Aliyev’s assistant named Prime Minister of Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani parliament has installed Novruz Mammadov – Assistant to President Ilham Aliyev or Foreign Policy Issues – to the post of Prime Minister, local media said.

Mammadov was named Prime Minister of Azerbaijan on Saturday.

Earlier on April 11, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev was re-elected to a 4th consecutive term in office in a snap election where he garnered 86,02% of votes.

The elections proceeded with mass violations and fraud, which were registered by international observers.

