ARF welcomes PM Sargsyan’s call for dialogue as Yerevan protests rage

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The ARF’s (Armenian Revolutionary Federation) Armenia Supreme Body released a statement about the ongoing unrest in Armenia and welcomed Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan’s call for dialogue.

“We welcome the call of the Armenian Prime Minister for starting immediate dialogue and negotiations – this is in line with [ARF] path. This path will prevent further escalations in Armenia, which can lead to serious consequences for our people and state”, the statement said in part.

“The moment is sensitive and full of numerous domestic and foreign threats and dangers. Logic dictates to negotiate – without ultimatums and preconditions and to bring forward a real, clear political agenda”.

Opposition protests began in the Armenian capital of Yerevan a week ago.



The rallies are led by opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan, who has called on his supporters to launch civil disobedience.

The Yerevan Police Department (YPD) has called on the opposition crowd to refrain from illegal actions and to maintain public order.

The protesters largely ignored the YPD demands and continued the rally, initiating sit-ins outside governmental buildings, blocking traffic, obstructing public service staff from entering their offices, even deflating tires of official vehicles parked outside ministries.



Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan reacted to Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan’s call for immediate dialogue amid the unrest in the Armenian capital.

The lawmaker responded by repeating the same preconditions which he had earlier announced at a rally.

Pashinyan said he is only willing to discuss the conditions of Serzh Sargsyan’s removal from power in case of a dialogue.

“We don’t want any vendettas or revenge. The chapter of domestic hostility is closed in Armenia, we must not incite hostility within the society. I call on Serzh Sargsyan to accept our conditions,” Pashinyan said.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan made a statement on April 21 about the ongoing domestic situation, calling for dialogue.

“Several demonstrations and marches took place in the capital city Yerevan during the past week. Each citizen of our country is entitled with the right of peaceful demonstrations and marches. Authorities have respected this right and will always continue respecting it.

Unfortunately, these public gatherings have frequently crossed the permitted limits of law and received unnecessary and anarchic manifestations, which are talked about in detail in the numerous statements of the police. The ongoing developments are fraught with unpredictable consequences, endanger public order and harm the Armenian society’s complex and delicate harmony.

Each of us must remember, that besides him, no less proud Armenian citizens are living, studying, working and resting in this country. The harmony of our society must be based on solidarity and tolerance.

I am deeply concerned with the domestic developments. With the goal of avoiding irreversible losses, I call on Member of Parliament Nikol Pashinyan to sit at the table of political dialogue and negotiations. This must be done immediately.

I am sure that all political powers of the country can contribute to forming such a dialogue adequate to the situation,” the Prime Minister said.

