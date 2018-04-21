Fake social media account used to spread disinformation involving chess federation

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The Chess Federation of Armenia has debunked a claim made through a Facebook account called – Armenian National Chess Team – which actually turned out to be a fake account operated by an unknown individual or individuals.

The social media account was used to spread fake news and falsely try to attribute a post to the Chess Federation of Armenia.

An article published by ARMENPRESS on Friday about members of the chess team endorsing PM Serzh Sargsyan, was shared on the fake account with a “Armenia’s Chess Federation is denying this information” comment.

Vice President of the federation Smbat Lputyan told ARMENPRESS that the statement which was posted in that account is false and fake.

It is unknown who was behind spreading the disinformation.

Earlier on Friday, chess players of the Armenian national team congratulated Serzh Sargsyan on being elected Prime Minister and expressed their support. The chess players issued a statement endorsing the PM – “for the welfare and benefit of Armenia and Armenian people.”

Olympic champions and grandmasters Levon Aronian, Smbat Lputyan, Vladimir Hakobyan, Sergey Movsisyan, Artashes Minasyan, Gabriel Sargsyan, Tigran Petrosyan, Rafayel Vahanyan and Arshak Petrosyan had signed the statement.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan