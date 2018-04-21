SOAD’s Serj Tankian speaks out on possible visit to Armenia amid demonstrations

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American singer-songwriter Serj Tankian, the lead vocalist of System of a Down, said he can’t visit Armenia yet.

Earlier several media outlets reported that the singer will arrive in Armenia on April 21 amid the ongoing unrest.

“I would really like join you in Yerevan and other cities, because my heart and mind is entirely with you. I was unable to [come] until now due to important reasons, but I hope I will be able [to come] soon,” Tankian said in a YouTube video.

Opposition protests began in the Armenian capital of Yerevan a week ago.



The rallies are led by opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan, who has called on his supporters to launch civil disobedience.

Demonstrators have addressed Tankian, who is also a political activist, asking the Armenian-American to join them.



