LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-04-18

LONDON, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 5.30% to $2450.00, copper price stood at $6985.00, lead price up by 0.94% to $2373.00, nickel price down by 7.22% to $14650.00, tin price up by 0.23% to $21600.00, zinc price up by 0.38% to $3260.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $91500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.