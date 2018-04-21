LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-04-18
LONDON, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 April:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 5.30% to $2450.00, copper price stood at $6985.00, lead price up by 0.94% to $2373.00, nickel price down by 7.22% to $14650.00, tin price up by 0.23% to $21600.00, zinc price up by 0.38% to $3260.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $91500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 11:14 European Stocks - 20-04-18
- 11:13 US stocks down - 20-04-18
- 11:12 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-04-18
- 11:11 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 20-04-18
- 11:10 Oil Prices - 20-04-18
- 10:28 Rainy weekend expected in Armenia
- 04.20-23:08 We asses inadmissible all the steps that can be harmful for the country - members of Armenia’s Chess team support Serzh Sargsyan
- 04.20-22:58 Nikol Pashinyan presents preconditions for dialogue with authorities
- 04.20-21:27 Armenia records unprecedented economic activation growth
- 04.20-21:02 Respect for fundamental freedoms, freedom of speech and assembly are among Armenia's achievements – FM Nalbandian
- 04.20-20:54 Ombudsman’s Office of Armenia records significant rise in hate speech and calls for violence in recent days
- 04.20-20:27 We have to remain in our home, negotiate, and find logical solutions to the situation – Karen Karapetyan
- 04.20-20:09 Protesters’ agenda is negative, based on criticism and rebuff with no positive elements - Alexander Markarov
- 04.20-19:41 Armenian Police warn of possibility of dispersing illegal rallies if continued
- 04.20-18:32 Nikol Pashinyan calls on protesters to stop blockading streets and gather at Republican Square
- 04.20-18:23 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-04-18
- 04.20-18:23 Asian Stocks - 20-04-18
- 04.20-18:16 PM Serzh Sargsyan receives congratulatory messages from foreign colleagues
- 04.20-17:45 Yerevan rally: Number of detainees reaches 217
- 04.20-17:29 Visiting Artsakh is not a crime – Belgian lawmakers
- 04.20-17:02 OSCE PA human rights Chair calls for constructive dialogue in Armenia in connection with ongoing rallies
- 04.20-17:00 Armenian spiritual leaders welcome President Sarkissian’s call for dialogue amid unrest
- 04.20-16:46 More than half of new Cabinet named as President Sarkissian makes new re-appointments
- 04.20-16:22 Number of detainees in ongoing rally grows
- 04.20-16:14 Armenian President holds farewell meeting with Lithuanian Ambassador
- 04.20-16:08 Yerevan-Lyon first direct flight launched
- 04.20-15:58 Blogger Lapshin to deliver remarks at PACE on violations of his rights by Azerbaijan
- 04.20-15:47 Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute hosted nearly 100000 visitors during 2017
- 04.20-15:28 FM Lavrov comments on US stance on supply of S-400 Russian missile systems to Turkey
- 04.20-15:27 PM Sargsyan, Armenian Catholicoi discuss ongoing demonstrations in Yerevan
- 04.20-15:20 Vice Speaker of Parliament holds meeting with Kazakh Ambassador
- 04.20-15:09 166 detained in ongoing Yerevan rally as of 14:00, April 20
- 04.20-15:05 Opposition demonstrations continue across Yerevan
- 04.20-14:40 Yerevan police urge protesters to cease blocking traffic with vehicles, cite safety concerns
- 04.20-13:47 107 detained in five hours amid ongoing rallies
11:43, 04.16.2018
Viewed 2726 times Trump went furious upon finding out how many Russian diplomats EU expelled – Washington Post
12:17, 04.14.2018
Viewed 1629 times Developments after missile strikes on Syria to move to political, information field – expert on Arabic studies
15:02, 04.14.2018
Viewed 1509 times Firing missile strikes on Syrian targets is provocation, aggression against the region – expert on Arabic studies
13:13, 04.14.2018
Viewed 1422 times Turkey’s Incirlik base not used during missile strikes on Syria
11:43, 04.14.2018
Viewed 1373 times Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”, dies aged 86