Ombudsman’s Office of Armenia records significant rise in hate speech and calls for violence in recent days

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. The Human Rights Defender’s Office has issued a statement, presenting the results of the works done until April 20, 20:00 and expressing concerns.

ARMENPRESS reports the statement says that the Ombudsman’s Office representatives have continued the monitoring on April 20, visited different police departments and received numerous citizens.

The working groups set by the Human Rights Defender’s Office have recorded some violations in terms of detentions, particularly there are concerns over non presenting the grounds for the detention, detentions of citizens and their transportation to police departments by cars with no vehicle registration plates and keeping the detainees more than prescribed by law (3 hours).

There have been cases of detention of minors and violence against them. Some footages show that in some cases of violence against minors are conducted by civilian-dressed policemen.

The Ombudsman’s Office of Armenia raises concerns over the use of force against journalist Tehmine Yenokyan, as well as the attempt to detain journalist Tirayr Muradyan when conducting professional activities.

The monitoring of the social media accounts has revealed that hate speech and calls for violence significantly rose in recent days.

The monitoring of social networks and mass media, particularly live broadcasts, shows that insulting expressions and mockery by the protesters towards public servant and policemen has risen, which, according to the Ombudsman’s Office, is the consequence of the activities linked with the detentions, while the detentions can be linked with the tense atmosphere in the country.

The Human Rights Defender’s Office assesses this situation inadmissible, since it can promote violence conducted by the protesters on the one hand and new violations by the Police on the other hand.

