Armenian Police warn of possibility of dispersing illegal rallies if continued

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. The Police of the Republic of Armenia once again warn the organizers of Yerevan rallies that their actions give the Police the right to disperse the rally at any necessary moment through proportionate actions, including the use of special measures.

ARMENPRESS reports the statement issued by the Police runs as follows,

“For a long period of time the Police of Armenia, in line with the letter and spirit of the law on “Freedom of Assemblies”, has been demonstrating tolerance towards the organizers and participants of the illegal rallies in the capital city.

Nevertheless, ignoring the April 16 decision of the Police of Armenia to cease the illegal rallies in Yerevan center, as well as the numerous calls of the following days for vigilance and remaining in the limits of the law of the Republic of Armenia on “Freedom of Assemblies”, the organizers of the rally continue to escalate the situation by their announcements and actions.

The organizers of the rally provoke the participants to make different illegal steps aimed at inciting clashes between the rally participants and the police officers. Their calls and the decisions to take “surprise” actions have already lead to mass disorders numerous times, seriously violating the rights and freedoms of others, hindering the normal functioning of state bodies and organizations, putting the lives and health of citizens and the public at risk, which has resulted in a disproportional restriction of basic rights of individuals and public interests.

Moreover, the pretext of the calls and steps, and in separate cases the underground actions of the organizers are obvious for everybody and these simple tactical maneuvers do not release the organizers from responsibility.

Based on the above-mentioned, we once again warn that all these give the Police of Armenia the right to disperse the rally at any necessary moment through proportionate actions, including the use of special measures the entire responsibility for which will lie in the shoulders of the organizers.

We call on citizens faithful to the principle of peaceful rallies not to submit to provocations, refrain from illegal acts. We also call on the individuals whose minor children participate in the illegal rallies to take measures to take them away to avoid unwanted consequences.

We once again urge the journalists to implement their professional activities in a reasonable distance from the place of the rally for security reasons”, reads the statement of the Police.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan