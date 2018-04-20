Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-04-18

YEREVAN, 20 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 April, USD exchange rate is down by 0.01 drams to 480.18 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 3.28 drams to 590.67 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.04 drams to 7.82 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 6.40 drams to 675.23 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 44.43 drams to 20819.88 drams. Silver price is up by 3.86 drams to 265.46 drams. Platinum price is down by 46.62 drams to 14558.17 drams.