PM Serzh Sargsyan receives congratulatory messages from foreign colleagues

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. President and Prime Minister of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Sapar Isakov have sent congratulatory messages to Serzh Sargsyan on the occasion of the election to the post of Prime Minister of Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed the official website of the PM, the message of the Kyrgyz President runs as follows,

“Honorable Serzh Azatovich,

Please, accept my hearty congratulations on being elected Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

I express confidence that the traditionally friendly relations between Armenia and Kygyzstan based on mutual understanding and cooperation will develop in the future as well for the benefit of our peoples.

Honorable Serzh Azatovich, taking the opportunity I wish you good health, welfare and future achievements in your public activities and peace and prosperity to the Armenian people”.

Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyễn Phú Trọng has also congratulated Serzh Sargsyan.

“Your Excellency,

I congratulate you on the election to the post of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia on behalf of the people of Vietnam and personally me. I am glad to witness the achievements the Armenian people recorded during the past 10 years headed by You as the President of the country. I am convinced that with your new responsibilities and your experience and wisdom you will continue to lead Armenia to new successes further expanding the role of the country in the international arena.

I am glad for that the traditionally friendly relations an cooperation between Vietnam and Armenia have been enhanced thank to your significant contribution. I expect continuation of cooperation and dialogue with you”, reads the letter of Nguyễn Phú Trọng. He also hoped effective and dynamic development of relations, particularly in the trade and economic sphere in the sidelines of Vietnam-EAEU FTA.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is the next leader to congratulate Serzh Sargsyan.

“Honorable Serzh Azatovich,

Please, accept my hearty congratulations on the occasion of the election to the post of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

Your rich experience as a public figure and professionalism are the guarantee of the effective solution to numerous issues facing Armenia”, reads the message of Alexander Lukashenko, who also expressed conviction that high level relations between Armenia and Belarus will continue to develop in the future as well.

The Board Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan also congratulated Serzh Sargsyan.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan