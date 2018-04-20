Yerevan-Lyon first direct flight launched

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. The first direct flight between Yerevan and Lyon launched on April 19.

The Yerevan-Lyon first regular flight was operated by Armenia airline, Satenik Hovhannisyan – spokesperson of the General Department of Civil Aviation, told Armenpress.

“The Yerevan-Lyon route is operated only by the Armenia airline”, the spokesperson said, adding that new directions by other airlines are also expected in the future.

Armenia airline’s spokesman Gevorg Khachataryan said the Yerevan-Lyon regular flights will be carried out twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan