Vice Speaker of Parliament holds meeting with Kazakh Ambassador

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Parliament Arpine Hovhannisyan on April 20 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Armenia Timur Urazayev, the Parliament told Armenpress.

During the meeting the sides touched upon developing the relations between the two countries, as well as further deepening the inter-parliamentary ties. They noted that the parliamentary friendship groups of the two countries are quite actively cooperating and have developed a working plan.

Issues relating to the coordinated work of the Armenian and Kazakh delegations in inter-parliamentary structures were discussed: they attached importance to assisting each other in issues of bilateral interest.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan