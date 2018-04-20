Opposition demonstrations continue across Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Opposition Member of Parliament Nikol Pashinyan is leading his crowd of supporters through the streets of Yerevan in the 8th day of citywide demonstrations.

Right now the crowd is marching in the Malatia-Sebastia district of Yerevan.

Protesters attempted to shut down the Khorenatsi Str. – Mashtots Ave. intersection, but failed as police were quick to respond. Two people were detained.

Traffic was restored shortly thereafter, ARMENPRESS correspondent reported.

Protesters had also blocked the Mashtots Ave. – Pushkin Str. Intersection.6 people were detained as police cleared the area.

The Arshakunyats Avenue, Kievyan Bridge, Vardanants Str. – Hanrapetutyan Str. Intersection and the road leading to Halabyan Street are blocked.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan