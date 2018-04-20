Newly-elected PM Sargsyan continues receiving congratulatory letters

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Serzh Sargsyan continues receiving congratulatory letters on being elected Prime Minister of Armenia, reports Armenpress.

The Central Board of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (Ramgavar) sent a congratulatory letter which says: “We are convinced that based on your experience you must do the utmost for your leadership years to pass with implementation of Fatherland development programs and creative initiatives for the benefit of our country and people”.

Touching upon the ongoing rallies in Yerevan, the party’s Central Board is confident that the sides will move on by the principle of dialogue to avoid this situation the negative consequences of which can only make happy the enemies of the Armenian people.

Primate of the Armenia, Georgia and Eastern Europe Diocese of the Armenian Catholic Church, Archbishop Rafayel Minasyan in his congratulatory letter said Serzh Sargsyan will continue his productive activity for the welfare of Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora. “We are confident that you, being at the origins of our statehood, will not feel the lack of experience and determination to resist new challenges. Please accept our gratitude since we always see and understand your careful and balanced approach towards the Armenian Catholic community”, the letter said.

Catholicos-Patriarch of House of Cilicia Krikor Bedros’ congratulatory letter says: “We are full of hope that by this strictly important mission you will be able to implement the expectations and proposals of all Armenians for the benefit of peaceful, prosperous and strong Armenia, by contributing to the effective unity and cooperation between all elements of the Homeland”.

In his congratulatory letter President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Berge Setrakian expressed hope that the new government led by the PM will be able to implement a stable and effective process of a number of legislative, economic and civil initiatives. “Please accept our best wishes to success for the welfare of our home country”, Setrakian said.

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has been elected as Prime Minister by Members of Parliament on April 17. 77 MPs voted in favor of Sargsyan, while 17 voted against.

Sargsyan was nominated for office by the ruling coalition of Armenia – the Republican Party and the ARF.

Earlier on April 9, Armenia transitioned to a parliamentary system. On the same day, Armen Sarkissian was sworn in as President.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan