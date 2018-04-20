New appointments at PM’s office

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s new Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan, who took office April 17 after being elected by the parliament, has made several new appointments April 20, the government said.

Armen Gichyan, a longtime protocol chief of the former Presidential Administration, has been appointed to serve in the same position at the PM’s Office.

Armen Davtyan and Nairi Petrosyan have been appointed to serve as Aides to the Prime Minister. Both Davtyan and Petrosyan held the same position earlier in the Presidential Administration during Sargsyan’s tenure as third President.

Earlier on Thursday the Prime Minister appointed 5 assistants, one of them being Vladimir Hakobyan – Sargsyan’s Press Secretary during his presidency. Sargsyan also named Hovhannes Nikoghosyan as his spokesman.

Sargsyan, who served as President of Armenia from 2008-2018, was elected Prime Minister in a historic vote marking the first time that a PM is elected by lawmakers in Armenia after the country’s transition to a parliamentary system.

