Chinese New Yida to establish mineral water factory in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. With the support of Business Armenia, New Yida company operating with Chinese capital invests up to $5 million in Armenia with the aim of building a new mineral water producing and bottling factory. On behalf of this, a document has been signed by the CEO of New Yida, Mr. Luo Gang and the Businessmen Support Team Leader of Business Armenia, Mr. Hayk Mirzoyan, Business Armenia told Armenpress.

Yida Group, the founding organization of New Yida is an international multifunctional investment company focusing on various industries.

The company is considering to acquire a territory in Lichk village of Gegharqunik province for the construction of the factory. In collaboration with the Ministry of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia, the specialists of Business Armenia’s Business Support team have presented a few mines to the Chinese businessmen. The Republican Geological Fund specialists were involved in the research phase of the investment program.

“Our Business Support team cooperates with the investors on the establishment of a mineral waters factory and start production on daily basis. Business Armenia will continue on supporting during the whole post-investment period”, the Businessmen Support Team Leader of Business Armenia, Mr. Hayk Mirzoyan said.

“The quality of mineral water in Armenia guarantees success of production and no problem of consumption. New Yida’s goal is to make Armenian mineral water well-known in the Chinese market. And the investment program will also have a social impact on the neighboring communities”, the CEO of New Yida, Mr. Luo Gang noted.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan