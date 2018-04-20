Senior lawmaker slams newspaper claims on linking Armenia protests with CEPA ratification process

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. The ratification process of the Armenia-EU agreement, known as CEPA (Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, has nothing to do with the ongoing domestic events in Armenia, chairman of the foreign relations committee of the Armenian parliament Mr. Armen Ashotyan said on Facebook.

“A newspaper alleged today in an article that certain EU countries aren’t in a hurry to ratify the EU-Armenia agreement due to domestic processes. It is surprising that such an assessment is made the very next day after Latvia ratified it. In reality, the ratification process of the Armenia-EU agreement has nothing to do with our domestic developments. It is underway simultaneously in EU member countries, including with efforts of parliamentary diplomacy,” Ashotyan said.

Moreover, he said, although the inking of CEPA is the success of the foreign policy of the Armenian authorities, both Armenia and the EU have repeatedly stated that the true beneficiary of the agreement are the citizens of Armenia.

Armenia and EU signed the deal in November of 2017.

The agreement was unanimously ratified by the Armenian parliament on April 11.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed the bill into law on ratifying the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Armenia and the European Union on April 18.

For already 8 days, opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are carrying out mass demonstrations in Yerevan, Armenia. Over 100 protesters were detained on April 19. Police have numerously called on the protesters to refrain from violating public order and cease illegal actions.

