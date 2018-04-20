World War II bomb disposal to force massive evacuation in central Berlin

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. The disposal of an unexploded World War II bomb will bring disruption Friday to Berlin as police attempt to defuse the 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) explosive, CNN reports.

The bomb was discovered during construction work near the city's central train station.

Police said that buildings in an 800-meter (half-mile) radius of the site will be evacuated from 9 a.m. local time as a precaution.

Around 10,000 people will have to leave their homes for security concerns until the disposal is finished.

The discovery of bombs from the second World War is not an uncommon occurrence in Germany with hundreds found ever year.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan