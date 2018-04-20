‘Your professional skills will help Armenia to record new achievements’ – Kazakh President congratulates PM Sargsyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a congratulatory letter to Serzh Sargsyan on being elected Prime Minister of Armenia, Armenpress reports citing the Armenian PM’s official site.

The letter runs as follows:

“Dear Mr. Serzh Sargsyan,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on being elected to the office of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

I am convinced that your professional skills and experience will help the friendly Armenia to record new achievements on its way to dynamic development.

I am confident that the traditionally friendly and warm relations between Kazakhstan and Armenia will continue to develop for the benefit of our two peoples.

Taking the opportunity, I wish you robust health and every success in your initiatives at the new responsible position, as well as peace and prosperity - to the friendly people of Armenia”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan