Plain-clothed officers on-duty at protest locations, Yerevan police clarify

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Amid the ongoing demonstrations in Yerevan which include public disturbances, police said they are not only maintaining order, but also actions for preventing and thwarting crimes and misdemeanors, police spokesman Ashot Aharonyan said on Facebook.

“Police are entitled to use other forces also during the abovementioned actions. We announce that the plain-clothed people who are detaining [protesters] are law enforcement agents, and the police are entirely responsible for their actions”, he said.

Mr. Aharonyan also mentioned that the police department has released over a dozen of warnings and statements in the recent days saying that blocking traffic, shutting down streets and failing to comply with lawful police orders are offenses which will be prevented and thwarted by compulsory police force.

