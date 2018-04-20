Alys Tomlinson wins Professional Competition category of Sony World Photography Awards

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Alys Tomlinson from Great Britain has been named Photographer of the Year Award by Sony World Photography Awards in the Professional Competition.

The photographer was awarded the prize for her personal project Ex Voto.

'Ex-Voto' is a personal project by London-based photographer Tomlinson (age 43). The winning work encompasses formal portraiture, large format landscape and small, detailed still-life images of the ‘ex-votos’ (offerings of religious devotion) found at pilgrimage sites of Lourdes (France), Ballyvourney (Ireland) and Grabarka (Poland).

The photographer mainly explores themes of environment, belonging and identity. She recently completed an MA (Distinction) in Anthropology of Travel, Tourism and Pilgrimage and has been recognised by a number of photography prizes.

