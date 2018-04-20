Dozens of protesters detained in Yerevan Friday morning

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. 37 people have been detained Friday morning as of 10:30 in the ongoing demonstrations, Yerevan Police Department (YPD) told ARMENPRESS.

Earlier YPD said it will continue lawfully detaining demonstrators who are violating public order.

More than 100 people were detained on April 19.

After a week of sporadic demonstrations throughout Yerevan, opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and his crowd of supporters once again took to the streets of the Armenian capital Friday morning – starting a march from the Gyulbenkyan Street.

The opposition leader told his followers to block the street with cars.

Pashinyan said another rally will take place 19:00 Friday in the Republic Square.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan