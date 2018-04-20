Nearly 40 people slightly injured in Austrian train accident

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. According to preliminary reports up to 40 people were slightly injured when two passenger trains collided with each other while being coupled together at the main station in the Austrian city of Salzburg, Reuters reports.

The incident took place at 04:45 local time.

One train slammed too hard into another from Zurich as they were being coupled together, a police spokesman said.

The causes of the incident are being clarified.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan