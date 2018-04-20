First ever official Bentley dealership in Armenia inaugurated in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. A highly anticipated event took place in Yerevan for car enthusiasts.

The first ever Bentley dealership in Armenia was officially opened Thursday evening in the Admiral Isakov Avenue in the capital. In addition to many businessmen and fans of the British manufacturer and marketer of luxury cars , Yerevan Mayor Mr. Taron Margaryan personally attended the inauguration.

The red ribbon was ceremonially cut by Bentley Russia & Region East managing director Mr. Marco van Aalten and Bentley Yerevan founder Mr. Stanislav Hambardzumyan.

Bentley Yerevan is owned by Derjava-S CJSC.

Managing Director of Bentley Yerevan Mr. Artem Simonyan told reporters that Bentley is a unique car manufacturer, and representing the brand in Armenia is already an important event.

Bentley vehicles are known for high-class quality and luxurious handcrafted features.

“Bentley presents luxury class cars for those who appreciate quality and comfort. Bentley is the desired luxury car brand. A new culture is being introduced to Armenia through the beautiful showroom and service center in servicing the luxury automobile class. This will involve top quality service not only in terms of sales, but also wide range of choices, technical maintenance and selection of accessories,” he said.

Asked whether or not a demand of such high class vehicles exists in Armenia, Mr. Simonyan said : “Certainly”.

“I can’t imagine a country in the world without the demand of such luxurious vehicles. Of course, we aren’t looking to enter a quantitative competition with our colleagues. We represent a unique brand, with its high class services where quality is highlighted,” he said.

The showroom’s unique interior features the rich history of Bentley accompanied with modern car dealership elements.

The dealership also has a special area for customers to select their very own custom made vehicle.

Bentley Russia & Region East managing director Mr. Marco van Aalten thanked Derjava-S CJSC, in person of the Hambardzumyan family, mentioning that the dealership will enable to strengthen relations with Bentley customers in Armenia.

“Here we have an army of Armenian customers who appreciate Bentley. By valuing their preferences and being grateful for their choice, we find that we should be with our customers. We seek to be closer to them not only in terms of sales but also rendering of services. That’s why today we are officially opening the Bentley representation in Yerevan, which is very important for us,” he said.

Mr. Marco van Aalten underscored that they have professional partners in Yerevan in person of Derjava-S CJSC.

Bentley Yerevan – the exclusive representation of Bentley in Armenia, is offering the full range of vehicles to Armenian customers – Flying Spur, Mulsanne, Bentayga, and of course the brand new Continental GT.

"To build a fast car, a good car, the best in its class.”

(W.O. Bentley, Founder)

Bentley Motors was founded by W.O. Bentley. The first car to bear his name pulled out of New Street Mews, London in 1919.

From modest beginnings, the company moved from strength to strength – in a relentless pursuit of both luxury and performance.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan