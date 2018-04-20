Catholicos Aram I of Great House of Cilicia arrives in Armenia
YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, arrives in Armenia on April 20, the Catholicosate told Armenpress.
He will leave Armenia on the same day.
No details are provided on the purpose of his visit.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
