US’ withdrawal from nuclear deal may have severe consequences, says Iranian FM

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. The US’ decision to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), may have severe consequences, Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters upon arrival in New York in order to take part in the UN General Assembly meeting, IRNA reports.

“Definitely, the measures the Islamic Republic will take and the reaction the international community will show will be very unpleasant for the Americans”, the Iranian foreign minister said.

He said the deal terms are not subject to discussion and change. The Iranian FM noted that the wrong actions of the US may create a dangerous situation in the region, in particular in Syria.

Iran and G5+1 agreed upon the nuclear deal on July 14, 2015. The long-term talks resulted in the adoption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). According to the JCPOA, the UN Security Council, the US and the EU are expected to eliminate the economic and financial sanctions imposed on Iran. In its turn Iran was obliged to restrict its nuclear activity putting it under international control. The current US administration strictly criticizes the JPCOA considering it the worst deal for the US.

Russia and China insist on revising the JPCOA. Iran says the agreements reached are not subject to revision.

