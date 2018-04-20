US concerned over Turkey’s ability to hold snap elections during state of emergency

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. The United States has concerns about Turkey’s ability to hold snap presidential and parliamentary elections in the conditions of the state of emergency, Heather Nauert

State Department’s Spokesperson, said during a press briefing, Armenpress reports.

“During a state of emergency, it would be difficult to hold a completely free, fair, and transparent election. We are following this very closely. We have concerns about their ability to hold it during this type of state of emergency. We would certainly like to see free and fair elections, but there’s a concern her”, Heather Nauert said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on April 18 announced holding snap presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24. Initially, the elections were scheduled on November 3, 2019.

Commenting on the reasons of holding snap elections Erdogan in particular noted that the ongoing developments in Syria and Iraq, the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group and Kurdish militants made Turkey’s transition to a presidential system as a necessary imperative, “as a way to overcome the current uncertainty”. But, in fact, other factors as well affected Erdogan to make such decision: for instance, the country’s economic situation (the depreciation of the Turkish lira against dollar and Euro). In addition, by such decision Erdogan also deprived the country’s opposition from the opportunity to properly prepare for and participate in the elections.

Based on the June 24 election results Turkey will transition from the parliamentary system to the presidential one. This transition has been enshrined by the constitutional referendum held in April 2017.

The elections will be held in the conditions of the state of emergency declared in Turkey since summer 2016 after the failed military coup attempt.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan