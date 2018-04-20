Azerbaijan should get rid of false illusions for settling NK conflict – PM Serzh Sargsyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan is not inclined to think Artsakh’s non-settled issue will remain for the next generations, ARMENPRESS reports the PM said in an interview with Shant TV.

“Maybe it will again become a subject for speculations but one of the arguments that I am the Prime Minister today is linked with that. The negotiation process must be continued. We will not change our position on Artsakh issue”, Sargsyan said.

He denied that in the future people can come to power who will agree to surrender Arsakh to Azerbaijan. “It will be a little incomprehensible for me. If you mean the next generations, I will turn in the grave to hear such a thing”, the PM joked.

Serzh Sargsyan emphasized that for the settlement of Artsakh issue first of all Azerbaijan should get rid of false illusions. “When Azerbaijanis get rid of those illusions and of the idea that mutual concession means concession only from the Armenian side, the issue can of course be solved”, he announced.

The PM noted that the way to peace is to reach an agreement, while for reaching an agreement the opinions of both sides are important.

“Our most important task must be to work in the direction of preserving and developing the combat readiness of the Armenian Armed Forces every day and every hour. This is the most realistic method to preserve stability.

Of course, we must develop and deepen our relations with the allies, because a lot depends on them as well, but the Armenian soldier and officer are the crucial factor”, Serzh Sargsyan stressed.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan