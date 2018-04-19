Government's new program envisages annual economic growth of 5% and more

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The economic policy course of the new program of the Government of Armenia will again be directed at promoting exports, Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan told the reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

“The Government program will include some numerical figures, particularly, it will be envisaged that we have to record 5% or more economic growth annually. An important direction will remain the promotion of exports. We see that we are able to ensure sustainable economic growth thank to exports. We haven’t the right to slow down the economic growth pace”, ARMENPRESS reports Karayan as saying.

According to him, the Cabinet continues the discussion of investment projects and the economic indexes were rather high and promising in January-February. “According to our forecasts, we will conclude the first quarter of 2018 with such high indexes”, the Minister stressed.

Referring to the development of tourism, Karayan noted that the sphere recorded 20% growth in 2017. “I assure, we will speak about development in the first quarter of 2018 as well”, the Minister said.

Armenia recorded 7.5% economic growth in 2017.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan