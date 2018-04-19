Criminal case initiated over physical abuse against journalist

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. A criminal case has been initiated over physical abuse against journalist Tirair Muradyan and hindrance to his professional activities, ARMENPRESS reports Adviser to the head of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Sona Truzyan wrote on her Facebook page.

She informed that preliminary investigation is underway.

Tirayr Muradyan works for Union of Informed Citizens NGO. He reported that he was conducting his professional activities at about 08:30 on April 19 in the vicinity of one of the Governmental buildings on Arami Street, when two civilian-dressed individuals attacked him causing bodily injuries. The journalist was taken to “Surp Grigor Lusavorich” medical center.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan