Cabinet formation process to be completed in 2-3 days

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The formation of the new Cabinet of Armnenia will be completed in 2-3 days, ARMENPRESS reports newly elected Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan announced during the Cabinet meeting.

Before proceeding to the discussion of the issues on the agenda, the PM congratulated the newly appointed Cabinet members – First Deputy Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Deputy Ministers Armen Gevorgyan and Vache Gabrielyan, Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Davit Lokyan, Finance Minister Vardan Aramyan.

The Prime Minister suggested the Cabinet members that they should not refer to the Government programs, principles and approaches since the new Cabinet is not yet fully formed, noting that the process of the Cabinet formation will be concluded in 2-3 days.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan