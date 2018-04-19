Armenian President receives Ambassador of China

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received on April 19 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Armenia Tian Erlong, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

President Sarkissian noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and China the relations between the two countries have been dynamically developing, year by year encompassing new spheres of cooperation.

The interlocutors discussed issues referring to expansion of cooperation in different spheres, particularly information technologies, tourism, culture, science and other spheres of mutual interest.

