We are confident that situation in Armenia will be settled through democratic ways – Russian MFA

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Russia Maria Zakharova has commented on the recent days’ developments in Armenia.

“We are confident that the situation in friendly Armenia will be settled through democratic ways and in the legal framework”, ARMENPRESS reports Zakharova told the reporters during a weekly briefing.

Head of “Yelk” bloc parliamentary faction Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters started rallies on April 13, calling on mass actions of blocking state bodies. The protests sparked after it became known that Serzh Sargsyan will become the candidate of Prime Minister of Armenia. April 16 protests were the most fierce during which 6 policemen, MP Nikol Pashinyan and over 4 dozens of citizens were hospitalized. Over 100 people were detained on April 19. Criminal cases have been pressed against 5 individuals on charges of provoking mass disorders.

