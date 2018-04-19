Sharmazanov highlights ratification of Armenia-EU agreement by Latvia’s parliament

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov had a telephone conversation with head of Latvia-Armenia parliamentary friendship group Sergey Potapkin on April 19.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, Sharmazanov highlighted the ratification of Armenia-EU agreement by the Latvian parliament. The Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia expressed gratitude to Sergey Potapkin and the MPs representing all the factions of the Saeima (Latvia’s parliament), hoping that the ratification of the document will open a new page in the relations between Armenia and Latvia, as well as will foster the further development of relations between Armenia and the EU and its Member States.

