British TV and radio host Dale Winton dies at 62

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. DJ, TV and radio presenter Dale Winton has died at the age of 62, BBC reports.

The former Supermarket Sweep host died at his home earlier on Wednesday, his long-term agent Jan Kennedy said.

The causes of the death are unknown yet.

“While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy at this time of grief”, his agent said.

Winton started his career as a DJ in London leading to work on local radio.

In 1986 he joined BBC Bristol to present Pet Watch for BBC One.

But his big break came with ITV's daytime show Supermarket Sweep, which he hosted from 1993 to 2001 and again when it was rebooted in 2007.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan