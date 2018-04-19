Bar Association of Armenia provides free legal counseling to detained underage demonstrators

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Three attorneys have been dispatched to the Shengavit station of the Yerevan Police Department to provide free legal counseling to detained demonstrators, the Bar Association of Armenia (known as the Chamber of Advocates) told ARMENPRESS.

Earlier it was reported that several underage demonstrators had been detained in the station in suspicion of misdemeanors.

