FMD K&L Europe opens first branches in Armenia’s provinces

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. FMD K&L Europe biotechnology company operating in Armenia for 3 years keeps its promise given in January. With the support of Business Armenia, the company has opened its first two branches in Kotayq province.The governor of Kotayk province Mr. Karapet Guloyan, the mayor of Hrazdan Mr. Aram Danielyan and the mayor of Nor Hachn Mr. Gagik Matevosyan have assisted the opening of the offices, Business Armenia told Armenpress.

Head of operations of FMD K&L Europe Mr. Karapet Davtyan has signed Memorandum of Understanding with the mayor of Nor Hachn Mr. Gagik Matevosyan and the executive director of Hrazdan Medical Center Ms. Lilia Karapetyan.

Ten specialists that were trained and passed their probation period at the office in Yerevan will start work from May 1st 2018 in the newly opened branches the Kotayk province. In future the number of workplaces will increase. FMD K&L Europe is looking for professionals with English proficiency.

“Our office in Hrazdan is the first to be located in the hospital area. It will make our work more effective, will be useful for doctors and patients and will provide a new level of cooperation in the sphere of clinical research”, FMD K&L Europe Head of operations Mr. Karapet Davtyan said.

“Business Armenia encourages new investments and job creation in the provinces as well. We are ready and will continue to support all stages of investment in the future”, head of Business Armenia Businessmen Support Group Mr. Hayk Mirzoyan noted.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan