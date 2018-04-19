Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 April

Finance, territorial administration, economy ministers re-appointed by President


YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has signed an order April 19 on re-appointing Vardan Aramyan to serve as finance minister, Davit Lokyan as minister of territorial administration and development, and Suren Karayan as minister of economic development and investments, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

