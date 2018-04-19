Yerevan Municipality not notified on April 19 rally and march

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Municipality has not been informed about the rally and march that is happening in the city on April 19, the Municipality told Armenpress.

The statement says:

“Nikol Pashinyan and Vahagn Hovakimyan submitted written notifications to the Yerevan Municipality on holding a public rally and march from April 13 to 18 based on which respective decisions were made, but the rally and the march were held by violations of notification demands, as well as restrictions mentioned in these decisions (the rallies and marches were held in other places and across streets).

No notification has been submitted to the Municipality in accordance with the Law on Freedom to Rallies for holding a public rally and march on April 19. No decision was made on taking into consideration holding a rally and march”.

