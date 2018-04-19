Mkhitaryan back on track after injury-related hiatus

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Henrikh Mkhitaryan began training again after suffering a knee injury April 5 in the Arsenal vs. CSKA Moscow clash.

Back then Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger had said that the Armenian international’s injury would require a 2-wek recovery period.

“Mkhitaryan is running again. He has to progress in the next three or four days to see how much intensity he can have in his training sessions,” Arsene Wenger said.

