Yerevan police issue warning to initiators of illegal rally

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Initiators of the ongoing illegal rally in Yerevan continue carrying out provocative actions. Police called on organizers of the rally to clearly realize the responsibility of all consequences of their actions.

In a statement, police said that the initiators of the illegal rally are using fake peaceful calls and guiding their followers with provocative conduct to undertake illegal actions by obstructing the liberties and rights of other citizens, public servants, drivers and others.

The initiators are also guiding their followers to obstruct the free entry and exit of buildings – a violation of Article 30 of the law on freedom of assembly – and using violence against police officers in individual cases.

The simple observation of the initiators and individual participants of the rally clearly proves the provocative nature of their actions aimed at instigating clashes between citizens and on-duty officers, police said.

“Initiators who stand out with such conduct – Nikol Pashinyan, Davit Sanasaryan, Armen Grigoryan, Shahen Harutyunyan, Davit Petrosyan, Vahan Kostanyan and a group of participants should clearly comprehend the responsibility of all consequences of their actions”, the statement said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan