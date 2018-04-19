Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan appoints assistants to PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan, Vladimir Hakobyan has been appointed assistance to the Prime Minister, reports Armenpress.

The decision is posted on e-gov.am.

According to Serzh Sargsyan’s another decisions, Varujan Nersesyan, Hrayr Ghukasyan, Armen Abelyan and Avetis Berberyan have also been appointed to the post of assistant to the PM.

