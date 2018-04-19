Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 April

Hovhannes Nikoghosyan appointed spokesperson of Prime Minister


YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan, Hovhannes Nikoghosyan has been appointed spokesperson of the PM, reports Armenpress.

The respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




