Yerevan Mayor holds meeting with outgoing Russian Ambassador

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan held a meeting with outgoing Russian Ambassador Ivan Volynkin, the City Hall told ARMENPRESS.

The Mayor pointed out the current high level of the Armenian-Russian relations and praised the role of the Russian Ambassador in Armenia and the Armenian Ambassador in Russia.

Margaryan thanked for the productive cooperation and joint work and expressed conviction that the partnership between the City Hall and the Russian Embassy will continue being constructive and successful.

The outgoing Ambassador thanked for the reception and said it was a great honor to serve as Ambassador in Armenia and that during the years he felt himself as a full resident of Yerevan.

Volynkin thanked the Mayor for productive cooperation during the past five years.

The Mayor wished Volynkin successes in his future activities.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan