PM Medvedev highlights Serzh Sargsyan’s personal contribution to development of Armenian- Russian allied relations

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev congratulated Serzh Sargsyan on being elected Prime Minister of Armenia, the Russian government said, reports Armenpress.

“I am convinced that in your new post you will continue to focus primarily on the development of entire complex of bilateral cooperation, promotion of joint prospective projects in different fields and deepening of integration partnership within the Eurasian Economic Union”, the Russian PM said. “This fully complies with the interests of Russia and Armenia”.

The Russian PM also highlighted Serzh Sargsyan’s personal contribution to the “development of the Armenia-Russian friendly, partnering and allied relations”.

