Yerevan demonstrator hospitalized for soft tissue injury
YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. 3 citizens who were injured during the illegal demonstrations in Yerevan continue treatment in hospitals of the city as of 12:00, the healthcare ministry told ARMENPRESS.
Two of the injured are being treated since April 16.
The third citizen was hospitalized on April 19 with a soft tissue injury.
All injured are in normal condition.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
