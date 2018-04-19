Yerevan demonstrator hospitalized for soft tissue injury

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. 3 citizens who were injured during the illegal demonstrations in Yerevan continue treatment in hospitals of the city as of 12:00, the healthcare ministry told ARMENPRESS.

Two of the injured are being treated since April 16.

The third citizen was hospitalized on April 19 with a soft tissue injury.

All injured are in normal condition.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan