Number of detainees reaches 30 in Yerevan protests as of 11:00

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The number of detainees in police stations across Yerevan in the ongoing demonstrations reached 30 as of 11:00, YPD said.

Earlier the Yerevan Police Department (YPD) said they will continue lawfully detaining people who are violating public order.

Yerevan police and protesters clashed outside the 3rd governmental building in the early morning of April 19.

Demonstrators attempted to surround and block the facility and obstruct staff from entering.

Police officers were trying to open the area which resulted in several protesters getting detained.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan