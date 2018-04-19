At least 3 killed, dozens injured in Indonesia earthquake

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. At least three people were killed and twelve were injured in the earthquake in Indonesia on April 19, Indonesia’s Meteorology and Geophysics Agency said, Interfax reported.

The 4.4 magnitude earthquake occurred in a densely populated district of Central Java province.

It is reported that more than 300 homes and buildings were damaged.

A total of 2100 people have been evacuated to temporary shelters.

