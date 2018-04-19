Armenia’s Permanent Rep. to CoE pays courtesy call to new Human Rights Commissioner

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador Paruyr Hovhannisyan, Permanent Representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe, held a courtesy call with Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović on April 18. Mijatović took office April 1.

The Ambassador congratulated Mijatović on being elected, wished success and reassured that the commissioner has the trust and comprehensive support of the Armenian authorities.

At the meeting the sides discussed Armenia’s achievements in the protection of human rights, and outlined the directions of future cooperation and implementation of joint projects.

The sides also agreed to strengthen regular contacts between the Armenian Permanent Representation and the Commissioner’s office.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan